Violet Rose Jefferies
Myrtle Beach
Violet Rose Jefferies, born in London, England, to William and Florence Pooley moved to Connecticut, USA, with her husband and two sons in 1956. Upon the death of her husband she went to live with her eldest son. All moved to Myrtle Beach in 2002.
She is predeceased by her husband of sixty years, Donald Jefferies and youngest son, John S. Jefferies.
She is survived by her eldest son Donald W Jefferies(Patricia); daughter in law, April Jefferies; five grandchildren, Charlene, Brian, Melanie, Kristy, Stephenie; 9 great grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren.
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 3, 2020