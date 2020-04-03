Violet Jefferies

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Violet Jefferies.
Service Information
Grand Strand Funeral Home and Crematory
9020 Frontage Rd
Murrells Inlet, SC
29576
(843)-650-3028
Notice
Send Flowers

Violet Rose Jefferies
Myrtle Beach
Violet Rose Jefferies, born in London, England, to William and Florence Pooley moved to Connecticut, USA, with her husband and two sons in 1956. Upon the death of her husband she went to live with her eldest son. All moved to Myrtle Beach in 2002.
She is predeceased by her husband of sixty years, Donald Jefferies and youngest son, John S. Jefferies.
She is survived by her eldest son Donald W Jefferies(Patricia); daughter in law, April Jefferies; five grandchildren, Charlene, Brian, Melanie, Kristy, Stephenie; 9 great grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren.
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.