Violet Mae Meade
March 23, 1933 - June 24, 2020
Surfside Beach
Violet Mae Meade of Bluefield, VA and Surfside Beach SC, was the daughter of late Dewey and Mae Meade. Violet was a Professor Emeritus of Physical Education who taught many over the course of 35 years. Inducted into two hall of fames and a pioneer in Women's College Sports.
Her twin, Ina Lou Parlette, siblings Bob, Joe, Neil Ecker and Phillis Sealock predeceased her. Survivors included brother, Thomas Ecker, 1st Cousin, Margaret Cochran, niece, Pam Huynh, nephews Martin, Ronald, and Stephen Parlette.
Funeral arrangements will be announced when arrangements are finalized. In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Special Olympics
. For a full life story visit www.burroughsfh.com