Virginia Anderson Cooper
January 30, 1956 - December 14, 2019
Conway
Virginia Anderson Cooper, 63, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Conway Medical Center. She was born January 30, 1956 in Conway, a daughter of Robert & Earline Rabon Anderson.
Virginia was a loving wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to everyone. She was always full of life and loved bringing joy to others. She enjoyed going to church and spending time with her family and friends. She was very kind hearted and caring person who was always willing to help others.
In addition to her parents, Virginia is survived by her husband, Mack Junior Cooper of forty-four years; two children, Jason M. Cooper and Ginger G. Cooper; one brother, Robert Anderson (Gail); two sisters, Joann Johnson (Bill) and Helen Gore (Ricky); grandchildren, Dontavion Herriott, Braylen Barnhill, Marissa Herriott, Kylil Cooper and Jaylyn Cooper and many other family and friends who will miss her.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:30pm Monday, December 16, 2019 at Watson Funeral Services Chapel.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Burial will follow at Pauley Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 Hwy 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Dec. 15, 2019