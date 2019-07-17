Virginia P. Ambrose (1927 - 2019)
Service Information
LEE FUNERAL HOME
11840 Highway 90
Little River, SC
29566
(843)-390-2525
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
LEE FUNERAL HOME
11840 Highway 90
Little River, SC 29566
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
LEE FUNERAL HOME
11840 Highway 90
Little River, SC 29566
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
LEE FUNERAL HOME
11840 Highway 90
Little River, SC 29566
Virginia P. Ambrose
March 17, 1927 - July 14, 2019
North Myrtle Beach
Virginia Pauline Ambrose, 92, passed away July 14, 2019 at Embrace Hospice House, Myrtle Beach, SC.
Born on March 17, 1927 in Washington County, VA, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Maude Blevins Roe.
Mrs. Ambrose is survived by her husband of 45 years, William "Bill" Ambrose, Jr.; son, James Haga; daughter, Patsy Decker; four stepchildren, William B. Ambrose, III, Jeffrey D. Ambrose, Rebecca L. Oals, Susan F. Hannah; sister, Mildred Plye; 14 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. She is predeceased by one son, Kenneth Haga.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 pm on Friday, July 19 and 6 to 8 pm on Saturday, July 20. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Sunday, July 21 in Lee Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at North Myrtle Beach Memorial Gardens.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on July 17, 2019
