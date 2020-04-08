Virginia Petrizzo
October 27, 1947 - April 5, 2020
Conway
Virginia Petrizzo, age 72, wife of Anthony "Tony" Petrizzo, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020.
Born October 27, 1947 in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Angelina Trombino. Mrs. Petrizzo worked as an administrative assistant in the Freight industry and was a member of the Catholic Church of St. James in Conway.
Survivors include her loving husband of 35 years, Tony Petrizzo, and her sister, Linda Trombino.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Catholic Church of St. James with entombment following at Hillcrest Cemetery Mausoleum. The family regrets that due to the Coronavirus and CDC regulations, the funeral service must be limited in attendance. Please contact the family for information and continue to keep them in your prayers.
Memorial donations may be made to the , P. O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 8, 2020