We have been friends for a very long time. Especially in our younger days and then I began working with her mom, Margie and we became close friends. I felt such an honor to be in attendance at John's service in Arlington. I see Vivian and Margie's picture in my den every day. I have known you from birth Lisa and have followed your life. Boy were you loved by your grandmom and granddad! I feel special to have known you. May the Lord bless you and keep you. Love, Gloria

Gloria Player