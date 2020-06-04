Vivian M. Donlon
Little River
Vivian Mary "Viv" Donlon, nee Hasuly, passed away on June 1st, 2020.
She was born the youngest of three children in Perth Amboy, NJ on August 19th, 1946 to Frank and Mary Hasuly. She and her husband Jim raised their family in Hampton, NJ before retiring to the Carolinas.
She is pre-deceased by her brother Francis. Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Jim; her sons Jim (Jeanine) Donlon Jr. of Purcellville, VA and Jeff (Stephanie) Donlon of Bethlehem, NJ; her brother Joe Hasuly of Tracy's Landing, MD; and her six grandchildren Emmy, Molly, Peter, Bridget, Timothy, and Margaret. A funeral mass for immediate family and close friends was held June 4th at Our Lady Star of the Sea in Myrtle Beach.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Jun. 4, 2020.