Vivian Elizabeth "Betty" Thibodeau
October 31, 1944 - November 14, 2019
Florence, SC
Born October 31, 1944 to Dr. Harold Thibodeau and Dr. Edith Vivian Plowden (Billie) Thibodeau, Betty has her wings and is in the arms of Jesus, November 14, 2019. Betty was a unique, funny and caring individual. She loved children, especially her nieces, nephews and their children. They were the highlights of her life. Betty enjoyed family gatherings, baking and SHOPPING, SHOPPING and SHOPPING! She will be missed, not only by our family, but all who knew her. She is survived by sisters Dr. Paige Thibodeau and Mary Thibodeau Warden, brothers Dr. Peter Thibodeau, Joseph Thibodeau, and Arthur Thidodeau. A celebration of Betty's life will be held at her brother Joe's home at, 6251 Lindsey Rd, Myrtle Beach, SC on November 30, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. till 5:00 p.m. All friends and family are welcome to drop by and share their times they spent with Betty. Family can be contacted at 843-902-6885.
Published in The Sun News on Nov. 20, 2019