Wallace Clark Bischoff
Surfside Beach
Wallace Clark Bischoff age 97, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 08, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family.
Born in Detroit, MI, he was a U.S. Air Force veteran of WWII, the Korean War and Vietnam War. He retired from the Air Force as a "CMSGT" with 28 years of service. He then became an Instructor at Horry Georgetown Tech for 11 years.
Survivors include his son, Wallace R. Bischoff and wife Shirley of Myrtle Beach; grandchildren, Christina M. Bischoff-Lettau and husband Richard of Wilmington, NC, Lisa Bischoff-Johnson of Myrtle Beach and Robert Bischoff of Myrtle Beach; two great-grandchildren, Brittany Nase and Russell Johnson Jr. and wife Kelsey; two great-great grandchildren, Heather McKinnon and Colt Johnson.
A private funeral service will be held with military honors with a burial to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM Saturday 10th at the funeral home.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.