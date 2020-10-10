1/
Wallace Clark Bischoff
Wallace Clark Bischoff age 97, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 08, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family.
Born in Detroit, MI, he was a U.S. Air Force veteran of WWII, the Korean War and Vietnam War. He retired from the Air Force as a "CMSGT" with 28 years of service. He then became an Instructor at Horry Georgetown Tech for 11 years.
Survivors include his son, Wallace R. Bischoff and wife Shirley of Myrtle Beach; grandchildren, Christina M. Bischoff-Lettau and husband Richard of Wilmington, NC, Lisa Bischoff-Johnson of Myrtle Beach and Robert Bischoff of Myrtle Beach; two great-grandchildren, Brittany Nase and Russell Johnson Jr. and wife Kelsey; two great-great grandchildren, Heather McKinnon and Colt Johnson.
A private funeral service will be held with military honors with a burial to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM Saturday 10th at the funeral home.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.



Published in The Sun News on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
