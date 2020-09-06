1/1
Walter K. Koren
Walter K. Koren,
October 9, 1948 - August 13, 2020
Myrtle Beach, SC.
Walter K. Koren, 71, of Myrtle Beach, SC passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
Walt was born in Trenton, NJ on October 9, 1948, the eldest son of the late Walter and Ethel Harris Koren. He later moved to Louisville, KY where he spent most of his life before relocating to the Carolinas in 1996. Walt was an active member of Rolling Thunder, Chapter 3, and enjoyed supporting their mission and charitable events. Walt loved spending time with his grandchildren and family while fishing on his boat, visiting Bird Island, and making memories on many family vacations. He was also blessed to have the opportunity to work with his children for many years.
Walt is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Ethel Harris Koren; brother, Nicholas Koren; and sister, Marion Kidwell Koren.
Walt is survived by his wife of 27 years, Charla "Jan" Koren (Bir); brother, Michael Koren of Memphis TN; sister, Martha Simpkins of Louisville, KY; daughter, Jennifer (Jay) McBride; sons, Kevin (Theresa) Koren, David Hisle, James (Leigh) Hisle; 12 grandchildren, Logan, Landon, Kiersten, Alyssa, Vivian, Xander, Zach, Roxie, Zach, Heather, Alex, Krysta; 2 great-grandchildren, Jackson and AJ.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Bay Watch Resort in North Myrtle Beach, SC from 1pm-4pm.


Published in The Sun News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Bay Watch Resort
