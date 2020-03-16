Walter Edward "Walt" Standish, III
September 23, 1950 - March 14, 2020
Myrtle Beach
Walter Edward ("Walt") Standish, III passed from this life on March 14, 2020. He was 69 years old. Son of the late Walter and Edith Standish, he was born in the Bronx, New York and was raised in Fairlawn, New Jersey. He was a graduate of St. Luke's High School, the University of South Carolina Moore Business School, South Carolina Bankers School, and the University of Virginia Commercial Lending School. After a career in banking, Walt retired in 2018. He attended the First United Methodist Church and served on the boards of Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, the City of Myrtle Beach/Sheraton Convention Center Hotel, Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, United Way of Horry County, and Coastal Carolina University Wall School of Business. He was a member of Grand Strand Sertoma Club, Myrtle Beach High School Improvement Council, and he served other organizations in the community he loved.
Walter is survived by his wife, Ann of Myrtle Beach, his children, Wes Standish and Katie Standish Feuger (Jimmy), and grandchildren, Mary Grace Feuger and Jim Feuger of Murrells Inlet. He is also survived by his sisters, Joanne Beirne, Jacqueline Holczer, Alice Praylow (James), Dot Bryan, and Mary Martin, all of New Jersey, and nieces, nephews, and other family members. He was pre-deceased by brothers-in-law Brian Beirne and Robert Holczer.
A visitation will take place at McMillan- Small Funeral Home on March 17 at 12:30 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Burial at Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery will immediately follow. McMillan Small is in charge of funeral arrangements. The family would like to thank Homestead Hospice and First United Methodist Church for their support. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ALS Association, 7499 Parklane Road, Columbia, SC 29223, or to United Way of Horry County, Post Office Box 673, Conway, SC 29528.
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 16, 2020