Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Standish. View Sign Service Information McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory 910 67th Ave North Myrtle Beach , SC 29572-7506 (843)-449-3396 Visitation 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM Funeral service 2:00 PM McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory 910 67th Ave North Myrtle Beach , SC 29572-7506 View Map Send Flowers Notice



September 23, 1950 - March 14, 2020

Myrtle Beach

Walter Edward ("Walt") Standish, III passed from this life on March 14, 2020. He was 69 years old. Son of the late Walter and Edith Standish, he was born in the Bronx, New York and was raised in Fairlawn, New Jersey. He was a graduate of St. Luke's High School, the University of South Carolina Moore Business School, South Carolina Bankers School, and the University of Virginia Commercial Lending School. After a career in banking, Walt retired in 2018. He attended the First United Methodist Church and served on the boards of Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, the City of Myrtle Beach/Sheraton Convention Center Hotel, Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, United Way of Horry County, and Coastal Carolina University Wall School of Business. He was a member of Grand Strand Sertoma Club, Myrtle Beach High School Improvement Council, and he served other organizations in the community he loved.

Walter is survived by his wife, Ann of Myrtle Beach, his children, Wes Standish and Katie Standish Feuger (Jimmy), and grandchildren, Mary Grace Feuger and Jim Feuger of Murrells Inlet. He is also survived by his sisters, Joanne Beirne, Jacqueline Holczer, Alice Praylow (James), Dot Bryan, and Mary Martin, all of New Jersey, and nieces, nephews, and other family members. He was pre-deceased by brothers-in-law Brian Beirne and Robert Holczer.

A visitation will take place at McMillan- Small Funeral Home on March 17 at 12:30 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Burial at Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery will immediately follow. McMillan Small is in charge of funeral arrangements. The family would like to thank Homestead Hospice and First United Methodist Church for their support. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ALS Association, 7499 Parklane Road, Columbia, SC 29223, or to United Way of Horry County, Post Office Box 673, Conway, SC 29528.





Walter Edward "Walt" Standish, IIISeptember 23, 1950 - March 14, 2020Myrtle BeachWalter Edward ("Walt") Standish, III passed from this life on March 14, 2020. He was 69 years old. Son of the late Walter and Edith Standish, he was born in the Bronx, New York and was raised in Fairlawn, New Jersey. He was a graduate of St. Luke's High School, the University of South Carolina Moore Business School, South Carolina Bankers School, and the University of Virginia Commercial Lending School. After a career in banking, Walt retired in 2018. He attended the First United Methodist Church and served on the boards of Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, the City of Myrtle Beach/Sheraton Convention Center Hotel, Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, United Way of Horry County, and Coastal Carolina University Wall School of Business. He was a member of Grand Strand Sertoma Club, Myrtle Beach High School Improvement Council, and he served other organizations in the community he loved.Walter is survived by his wife, Ann of Myrtle Beach, his children, Wes Standish and Katie Standish Feuger (Jimmy), and grandchildren, Mary Grace Feuger and Jim Feuger of Murrells Inlet. He is also survived by his sisters, Joanne Beirne, Jacqueline Holczer, Alice Praylow (James), Dot Bryan, and Mary Martin, all of New Jersey, and nieces, nephews, and other family members. He was pre-deceased by brothers-in-law Brian Beirne and Robert Holczer.A visitation will take place at McMillan- Small Funeral Home on March 17 at 12:30 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Burial at Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery will immediately follow. McMillan Small is in charge of funeral arrangements. The family would like to thank Homestead Hospice and First United Methodist Church for their support. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ALS Association, 7499 Parklane Road, Columbia, SC 29223, or to United Way of Horry County, Post Office Box 673, Conway, SC 29528. Published in The Sun News on Mar. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Death Notices for The Sun News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close