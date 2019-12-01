Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda Bass. View Sign Service Information Ridgeway Funeral Home 201 Dunlap St Paris , TN 38242 (731)-642-2121 Visitation 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM Ringel Heights Baptist Church Fellowship Hall Funeral service 2:00 PM Ringel Heights Baptist Church Burial Following Services Pennyroyal Memorial Gardens Send Flowers Notice



November 24, 1947 - November 27, 2019

Murrells Inlet

Wanda Cribb Bass, 72, widow of William David Bass, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at

Roper Hospital.

Born on November 24, 1947, in Georgetown County, she was a daughter of the late Marvin B. Cribb, Sr. and the late Edna Port Cribb. Mrs. Bass enjoyed cooking, baking and doing for others. She was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include a daughter, Ginger Hasty of North Myrtle Beach; two granddaughters, Carrie Wilks and Shea Hasty both of North Myrtle Beach; one brother, Marvin B. Cribb, Jr. (Christine) of Georgetown; two sisters, Edna Yarborough of Murrells Inlet and Bobby Jean Cusack (David) of Georgetown; a special family friend, Marc Hasty of North Myrtle Beach; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Flora Clayton and Elizabeth Elliott; and three brothers in law, Larry Yarborough, Bobby Clayton and Neal Elliott, Sr.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Ringel Heights Baptist Church with Rev. Kenny Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Pennyroyal Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM Sunday in the Ringel Heights Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.

Memorials may be made to Ringel Heights Baptist Church, 78 Rubin Ave. Georgetown, SC 29440.

Online condolences may be left at

Ridgeway Funeral Home of Georgetown is in charge of the arrangements. (843) 485-4242



