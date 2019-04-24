Wanda Joyce Moore
February 25, 1928-April 22, 2019
Conway
A sunny morning it was, birds were chirping, flowers were blooming on April 22, 2019 when Wanda Joyce Moore, age 91, departed to her Heavenly home.
Wanda was born to the late Raymond and Elnor Joyce. She wed the late Bright Moore and moved to Conway, SC, then North Myrtle Beach, SC, and then to Statesville, NC. Wanda was not only a devoted mother to her daughter, Nancy, but was devoted and loved by her son-in-law, Hank and grandsons, Jeremy (Adrianne) and Tripp. She was affectionately known as "Great Nan" to her great grandchildren, Taylor and Harrison. Most importantly, "Nana" was devoted to our Savior, Jesus Christ.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Hillcrest Cemetery in Conway, SC with Rev. Philip McCoy and Rev. Chris Carlisle officiating.
Memorial services will be held at First AR Presbyterian Church in Statesville, NC at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church, 410 6th Avenue S, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582, First AR Presbyterian Church, 123 E Broad Street, Statesville, NC 28677 or Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 24, 2019