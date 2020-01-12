Warren Gehman Umstead Jr. (1933 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "To Phyllis and Warrens Family; Lillian and I wish to..."
  • "To his family: Warren was a wonderful neighbor for 20+..."
    - Bernadette Vallier
  • "Dear Phyllis and family, My deepest condolences on the..."
    - Bill Oberst Jr.
  • "Warren was such a great supporter of the Arts in our area. ..."
    - Jan Fort
  • "Warren did so many wonderful things and influence so many..."
    - Tracy Crane
Service Information
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC
29576
(843)-651-1440
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
All Saints Church
Pawleys Island, SC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Warren Gehman Umstead, Jr.
February 12, 1933 - January 8, 2020
Pawleys Island
Warren Gehman Umstead, Jr., 86, loving husband of Phyllis Umstead, passed away peacefully Wednesday January 8, 2020 at his Pawleys Island, SC residence surrounded by his loving family.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 2:00 PM Monday January 13, 2020 at All Saints Church in Pawleys Island.
In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made in Mr. Umstead's name to All Saints Church, 3560 Kings River Road, Pawleys Island, SC 29585 or to Brookgreen Gardens, 1931 Brookgreen Garden Drive, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.
View full obituary and express online condolences at www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.
logo
Published in The Sun News on Jan. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.