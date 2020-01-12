Warren Gehman Umstead, Jr.
February 12, 1933 - January 8, 2020
Pawleys Island
Warren Gehman Umstead, Jr., 86, loving husband of Phyllis Umstead, passed away peacefully Wednesday January 8, 2020 at his Pawleys Island, SC residence surrounded by his loving family.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 2:00 PM Monday January 13, 2020 at All Saints Church in Pawleys Island.
In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made in Mr. Umstead's name to All Saints Church, 3560 Kings River Road, Pawleys Island, SC 29585 or to Brookgreen Gardens, 1931 Brookgreen Garden Drive, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.
Published in The Sun News on Jan. 12, 2020