Warren Kemp (1954 - 2020)
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC
29576
(843)-651-1440
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
3:00 PM
Warren L. Kemp
October 16, 1954 - March 3, 2020
Myrtle Beach
Warren L. Kemp, 65, passed away peacefully on Tuesday March 3, 2020 at his home in Myrtle Beach, SC. He was born on October 16, 1954 in Elizabeth City, NC. Warren was the loving husband of Ms. Glenda (Miller) Kemp of Myrtle Beach. A Celebration of life will be held at 3PM on Saturday March 7, 2020 at Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Highway, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576. The family will greet friends following the service, until 5PM. The family requests casual attire for the service.
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 5, 2020
