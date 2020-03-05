Warren L. Kemp
October 16, 1954 - March 3, 2020
Myrtle Beach
Warren L. Kemp, 65, passed away peacefully on Tuesday March 3, 2020 at his home in Myrtle Beach, SC. He was born on October 16, 1954 in Elizabeth City, NC. Warren was the loving husband of Ms. Glenda (Miller) Kemp of Myrtle Beach. A Celebration of life will be held at 3PM on Saturday March 7, 2020 at Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Highway, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576. The family will greet friends following the service, until 5PM. The family requests casual attire for the service.
To view the full obituary visit www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services (843.651.1440) is honored to assist the family.
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 5, 2020