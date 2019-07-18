Wendell Carroll
March 5, 1939-July 12, 2019
Conway
Jesse Wendell Carroll, age 80, of Hwy. 19, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Carroll was born in Conway, a son of the late Jesse Wilson and Hazel Waddell Holmes Carroll. He was owner and operator of Conway Power Equipment for over 40 years. Mr. Carroll was predeceased by his wife, Eliza Barker Carroll.
Surviving are his son, Dr. Patrick Carroll and his wife Boglarka Szabo, two grandchildren, Annabel Carroll and Samuel Carroll and a beloved cousin, Barbara Patrick.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home Conway Chapel with Dr. Jeffrey L. Gaskins officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The Sun News on July 18, 2019