Wesley Merritt VoorhisMurrells InletWesley Merritt Voorhis, age 95, died on Friday, June 7, 2019.He was born in Oradell, NJ to the late Harry and Helen Voorhis. Wes was a member of American Legion Honor Guard as a flag carrier. He was a US Army WWII veteran, serving during D-Day, 80th Division 318 Infantry and a recipient of 2 Purple Heart s, Oak Leaf Cluster and Bronze Star . He was also a member of Murrells Inlet Presbyterian Church, Past Commander of VFW in Wycoff, NJ, Elks Club , Moose Lodge, VFW and American Legion. He served on the board of Seven Lakes Community; the board of Venice Little Theatre in Venice, FL; a past member of Coast Guard Aux, where he was a Pilot Observer with his own plane. He was also a Past President of Kawanis Club in NJ; and an attendee of the October 2012 Honor Flight of Myrtle Beach. He was preceded in death by his parents; his 1st wife, Jean C. Voorhis; 2nd wife, Dorrie Houston Voorhis; a sister, Grace Voorhis, and a son, Donald W. Voorhis.Survivors include his wife of Murrells Inlet, Clara Barlow Voorhis; 2 Step-daughters, Gail Hughes of TN, and Bonnie Wilder of VA; 2 Step -sons, Robert Hendrixson of FL and Stephen Lee Barlow of Washington, PA; and 7 grandchildren.An online guestbook is available at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com A funeral Service will be at 3:00 pm on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel. The family will receive friends two hours prior.Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.