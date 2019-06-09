Wesley Merritt Voorhis
Murrells Inlet
Wesley Merritt Voorhis, age 95, died on Friday, June 7, 2019.
He was born in Oradell, NJ to the late Harry and Helen Voorhis. Wes was a member of American Legion Honor Guard as a flag carrier. He was a US Army WWII veteran, serving during D-Day, 80th Division 318 Infantry and a recipient of 2 Purple Hearts, Oak Leaf Cluster and Bronze Star. He was also a member of Murrells Inlet Presbyterian Church, Past Commander of VFW in Wycoff, NJ, Elks Club, Moose Lodge, VFW and American Legion. He served on the board of Seven Lakes Community; the board of Venice Little Theatre in Venice, FL; a past member of Coast Guard Aux, where he was a Pilot Observer with his own plane. He was also a Past President of Kawanis Club in NJ; and an attendee of the October 2012 Honor Flight of Myrtle Beach. He was preceded in death by his parents; his 1st wife, Jean C. Voorhis; 2nd wife, Dorrie Houston Voorhis; a sister, Grace Voorhis, and a son, Donald W. Voorhis.
Survivors include his wife of Murrells Inlet, Clara Barlow Voorhis; 2 Step-daughters, Gail Hughes of TN, and Bonnie Wilder of VA; 2 Step -sons, Robert Hendrixson of FL and Stephen Lee Barlow of Washington, PA; and 7 grandchildren.
A funeral Service will be at 3:00 pm on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel. The family will receive friends two hours prior.
Published in The Sun News on June 9, 2019