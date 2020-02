Whitten East LittleAugust 25, 1933- February 8, 2020Beaver, PennsylvaniaWhitten East Little, 87, of Beaver PA (formerly of Bethel Park, PA) passed away on Friday February 8, 2020 surrounded by his family.Born August 25, 1933 in Asheville, North Carolina, he was the son of Joseph W. and Lula East Little. He was a veteran of the US Army Reserves and was a Church Elder at the Bethel Presbyterian Church, Bethel Park, PennsylvaniaIn addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Barbara H. LittleSurviving Whitten is his son, Whitten E. (Kim) Little Jr, Beaver Pa; and two daughters Joanne (Rick) Guth, Slatington Pa.; Dianne Little, Harrisburg Pa; ten grandchildren Naomi Rachel Guth, Rebecca (Mike Metzler) Guth-Metzler, Nathan Guth, D. Dalton Haney, Devin Haney, Drew Haney, Jennifer Little, Whittney Little, Kinnsey Little, Richard (Jenny) Grivas; four great-grandchildren Moses (Moshe) Guth, Ester Guth, Easton Haney, and Cora Grivas, and two brothers Joseph W. Little, Gainesville, FL, and William A. Little, Myrtle Beach, SC.As per his wishes services are private. At a later date, he will be laid to rest next to his wife in the family plot at Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery in Myrtle Beach. Arrangements are being conducted by the Noll Funeral Home, Inc., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Whitten's name to Bethel Presbyterian Church, 2999 Bethel Church Rd, Bethel Park, PA 15102.