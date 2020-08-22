1/1
Wiliford C. Mintz
1932 - 2020
May 11, 1932 - August 17, 2020
Little River
Elder Wiliford Carter Mintz, Sr. "Wink Mintz", passed away Monday, August 17, 2020.
Born in Little River, SC, he was the son of the late Robert W. Mintz and Dorothy E. Mintz.
Mr. Mintz served his country proudly and retired from the U.S Coast Guard with three Bronze Stars. He taught Heating & AC at Horry Georgetown Tech College and was the owner of Ace Heat and Air. He was a member of Providence Primitive Baptist Church. Elder Mintz was ordained a Primitive Baptist minister on March 9, 1968 in Miami, FL.
Mr. Mintz is survived by his children, Wiliford C. Mintz, Jr. (Lisa), Judith S. Leonard (O.C.), Dorothy Jean Turner (Robert), Sylvia Servin (Alan), Winnie Faye Norris (Ralph); one brother, LeRoy Mintz; seven grandchildren, Jeff Hadley, Nicole Simpson, Chris Mintz, Jennifer Canady, Jason Norris, Jay McAllister and Jeff Servin; many beloved great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Alma Jean Mintz, whom he was married to for 68 years; two brothers, Lacy and Bobby Mintz and three sisters, Opal Livingston, Edith Lupton, and Faye Mintz.
Graveside services, with military honors, will be held at 11 am on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Bethel Primitive Baptist Cemetery. Elder Robert Turner will officiate. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, friends may visit with the family following the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Providence Primitive Baptist Church, P.O. Box 483, Little River, SC 29566.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.



Published in The Sun News from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Bethel Primitive Baptist Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
LEE FUNERAL HOME
11840 Highway 90
Little River, SC 29566
(843) 390-2525
