William D. "Will" Rogers
December 9, 1938-March 31, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Mr. William D. "Will" Rogers, 80, widower of Renata E. Rogers, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, March 31, 2019.
Born December 9, 1938 in Myrtle Beach, he was the son of the late Thomas Troy Rogers and the late Waleen Altman Rogers Morris. Mr. Rogers was a retired Engineering Supervisor with Santee Cooper following 38 years of service, and served in the Army National Guard for 14 years. He was a member of Forestbrook Baptist Church and volunteered with the Myrtle Beach Humane Society. His other hobbies included fishing, horses, and animals.
Mr. Rogers was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Renata E. Rogers and his brothers, Jimmy Rogers and Charles T. Rogers.
Survivors include his daughters, Marvedean "Dina" Karavan and Gitta Thompkins, both of Myrtle Beach; his grandchildren, Bree Karavan Baxley, Mariah Thompkins, Jacob Thompkins, and Nicky Thompkins; his great-grandchildren, Brightin Baxley, Bryson Thompkins, and Peyton Marsh; his sister-in-law, Linda Rogers of Myrtle Beach; his sister, Bobby R. Cannon and husband Henry of Conway; and his nephew Tommy Rowe and wife Cindy of Conway.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, officiated by Rev. Tommy Rowe. Burial will follow at Old Johnsonville Cemetery, Highway 41, in Johnsonville, SC. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 6:00PM-8:00PM.
Memorial donations may be made to the Grand Strand Humane Society, 3241 Mr. Joe White Avenue, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family.
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
606-610 Beaty St.
Conway, SC 29528
843-248-4211
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 2, 2019