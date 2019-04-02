William D. "Will" Rogers
December 9, 1938-March 31, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Mr. William D. "Will" Rogers, 80, widower of Renata E. Rogers, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, March 31, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, officiated by Rev. Tommy Rowe. Burial will follow at Old Johnsonville Cemetery, Highway 41, in Johnsonville, SC. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 6:00PM-8:00PM.
Memorial donations may be made to the Grand Strand Humane Society, 3241 Mr. Joe White Avenue, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
