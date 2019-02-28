William A. "Bill" Rolfe
November 1, 1930 - February 23, 2019
Pawleys Island
William A. "Bill" Rolfe, 88, passed away peacefully with his loving wife holding him and other family by his side on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at home. Bill was born on November 1, 1930 in Hubbard, Ohio to the late Henry Edgar Rolfe & Inez Pearl (Brockett) Rolfe.
Along with his parents, Bill is reunited in death with his sister, Joan Elaine (Lou) Quinn, aunt Mary Jean Brockett of Murrell's Inlet, SC as well as several other aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and a son in law.
Bill proudly served his country in the United States Navy, during the Korean War conflict. Upon his honorable discharge, Bill earned his bachelor's degree while working for the Embassy Dairy in Washington, DC, then began his career as a Real Estate appraiser both privately and for the
U.S. Government. Following retirement and in his younger years, Bill was an avid outdoorsman. He loved photography, golfing, fishing, flying airplanes, riding motorcycles and all types of world traveling. When Bill and his wife weren't jet setting to their next vacation, Bill could be found working with his hands and exploring new crafts and projects. Some of Bill's favorite hobbies were keeping up with the latest computers, developing & printing photography, building & fixing things around the house, working on cars, learning new skills and cheering on his acclaimed Clemson Tigers & Washington Redskins. Above all else, Bill loved his family.
Left to cherish Bill's memory are his adoring wife, Maryjane Oswald Rolfe, with whom they would have celebrated 69 years of marriage in June, their daughter; Marjorie Lynn Conaway of Murrells Inlet, SC, 3 sons; Gerald Henry Rolfe (Kathy) of Calvert County, MD, Kenneth Adams Rolfe (Nancy) of Centreville, VA, and Daniel William Rolfe (Elizabeth) of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada; 10 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren, as well as several nieces & nephews; a large, loving extended family; and many supportive friends and neighbors.
The family is holding a Life Celebration at the Burroughs Funeral Home (3558 Old Kings Hwy, Murrell's Inlet, SC 29576, 843.651.1440, www.burroughsfh.com) on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 3:00 pm and asks you to join us if you are able. In lieu of flowers we ask that donations are made in Bill's memory to your local American Red Cross or other proven community care or outreach program in your neighborhood.
(please see www.burroughsfh.com/obituaries for more details)
Published in The Sun News on Feb. 28, 2019