April 6, 1950 - February 11, 2020
Darlington
Dr. William E. Altman, DDS
DARLINGTON- Dr. William "Bill" E. Altman, DDS passed away on February 11, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held at St. Matthew's Anglican Church on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 2:00 pm. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at their home, 115 St. John's Street, Darlington.
Dr. Altman served as an officer in the United States Navy for eight years upon graduating from Clemson University and Emory University Dental School. After his service, he opened his practice in Surfside Beach, SC and cared for his patients for the remainder of his career until his retirement in 2016.
He was a dedicated collector of the arts and preserver of historic properties. He acknowledged Jesus Christ as his Lord and Saviour, loved his family and cherished his faithful companion, Sugar.
Dr. Altman is survived and dearly loved by his wife, Mary Jaillette Altman, a son, William Dane "Rusty" Altman, two daughters, Jenny McIver Altman, Bobbie Altman (Danny) Cox, grandchildren: Madison Elizabeth Altman, William James Harrison Altman, Jameson Dane Altman, Daniel Lee Cox, Jr., Mary Prentiss Kelley Altman; and a special cousin, Gloria (Billie) Player.
