Mr. William E. "Ben" Bensarasky died peacefully in Papillion, Nebraska on 28 May 2019 at the age of 99.5 years.
William is survived by his daughter Gloria Clavelli (Victor) and grandchildren Jolie Clavelli Matter (Frank) and William Clavelli (Lisa) and great grandchildren Joseph Matter and Victoria Matter; his brothers Michael Bensorosky and Steve Bensarasky. He is preceded in death by his wife Rubel E. "Jean" Bensarasky; Sisters Mary Puzo and Elizabeth Martino and brothers Metro, Joseph, Max, and Leo Bensarasky.
William was born at home on December 23, 1919 to Olena Spitko and Theodore Bensarasky in Lopez Pennsylvania where he lived until adulthood, later residing in Maryland and South Carolina.
Mr. Bensarasky served in the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) Company 2348 and later the United States Army from April 1939 to October 1945 with Company M 276th Infantry and Battery C 8th Field Artillery. During WWII he served in Hawaii and France. He earned the Good Conduct Medal, American Defense Service Medal and European, African, and Middle Eastern Service Ribbons.
William was a builder by trade and a skilled wood worker who loved to create keepsake boxes, cradles, and other projects in his workshop. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing but most of all he was a mentor and loyal friend to all who knew him.
A grave site service is scheduled for Tuesday, June 4 at 2:00 pm at Hillcrest Cemetery in Conway, South Carolina.
Published in The Sun News on June 3, 2019