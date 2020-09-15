William C. Alkire
Myrtle Beach
William Corthell Alkire age 89, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the National Health Care Nursing Home.
Born in Independence, MO, he was a son of the late William Alkire and Helen Schaefer.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Betty Alkire; daughters, Dianne
Griner (David) of Murrells Inlet and Geri Schlotterbeck (Woody) of MD; a son, Thomas Alkire of Myrtle Beach; grandchildren, Dawn Morrissey (Glenn), Ryan Schlotterbeck (Teressa) Rachel O'Shea (Thomas) and Jonathan Griner (Leigh Ann); great grandchildren, Ella and Jackson Morrissey, Hadley and Hudson Schlotterbeck and Avery O'Shea.
He was a longstanding member and former deacon of Glenns Bay Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Samaritan's Purse would be appreciated
Services will be private.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.