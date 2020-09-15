1/1
William C. Alkire
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William C. Alkire
Myrtle Beach
William Corthell Alkire age 89, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the National Health Care Nursing Home.
Born in Independence, MO, he was a son of the late William Alkire and Helen Schaefer.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Betty Alkire; daughters, Dianne
Griner (David) of Murrells Inlet and Geri Schlotterbeck (Woody) of MD; a son, Thomas Alkire of Myrtle Beach; grandchildren, Dawn Morrissey (Glenn), Ryan Schlotterbeck (Teressa) Rachel O'Shea (Thomas) and Jonathan Griner (Leigh Ann); great grandchildren, Ella and Jackson Morrissey, Hadley and Hudson Schlotterbeck and Avery O'Shea.
He was a longstanding member and former deacon of Glenns Bay Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Samaritan's Purse would be appreciated
Services will be private.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
11528 Hwy. 17 Bypass
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
(843) 651-3295
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved