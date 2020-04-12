|
Myrtle Beach, SC
29572-7506
William F. Carpenter
August 13, 1923 - March 28, 2020
Myrtle Beach
William F. Carpenter, LTC ARNG Retired, a long-time Connecticut resident, passed peacefully from his residence in Myrtle Beach, SC on March 28, 2020, to his eternal resting place to join his beloved wife, Bobbie. Born in Dudley, Massachusetts on August 13, 1923, the son of William L. Carpenter and Viola Forand Carpenter, the family moved to Hartford, CT in 1924. After graduating from Fitch High School in 1941 he was employed by the CT State Police Department, working out of the State Capital where he met his bride of 73 years, Barbara Links. Upon her passing in June of 2019, he remarked, "The best thing I ever did was marry that girl." Bill's military service included six Pacific campaigns during World War II with an Honorable Discharge in 1946 as a Sergeant; enlistment in the CT National Guard with promotions to Battalion Sg. Major and to First Sergeant; 1950 appointed to Warrant Officer and recalled to active duty with the 43d Infantry Division, serving in Germany during the Korean Conflict to May 1952; Direct commissioned a Second Lieutenant in 1953; assignments including Company Commander, Battalion Operations officer, Intelligence Officer (G-2), and Commandant of the CT National Guard Military Academy. He retired with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, Infantry, with 30+ years of service having received numerous awards and decorations including the Army Meritorious Service Medal. Bill joined his father-in-law, Frederick J Links, in the insurance business in 1963, merged with 3 other agencies, and soon became President of Independent Insurance Agents, Inc., from which he retired in 1991. He was a Past President of the Hartford Association of Independent Insurance Agents, Past Director of the CT Association of Independent Insurance Agents, Past Chairman of the Hartford YMCA Athletic Club Committee, Past President of the Elmwood Community Club, and Past Commander of Hayes-Velhage Post 96, American Legion. A major passion was Bill's membership in the Ancient Free and Accepted Masons of the State of Connecticut. He was raised in Wyllys Lodge No.99 in 1971, later to serve as Worshipful Master. He became a member of numerous divisions of the Masons, serving in many capacities. Included among them: the Sphinx Shrine, of which he became Potentate; the York Rite; the Scottish Rite, and was created a Sovereign Grand Inspector General, 33rd Degree. He became the first Commander of the Legion of Honor, a national organization of members who are military veterans. He was elected the 151st Most Worshipful Grand Master of Masons in Connecticut in 1997. For his unselfish dedication to his country, his community, his church and family, Bill received the Pierpont Edwards Medal in Bronze for Distinguished Masonic Service in 2000. Bill and Bobbie belonged to the First Congregational Church of Wethersfield where he served as Chair of the Property Committee, Deacon and Trustee at various times during their membership. Upon retiring to South Carolina, they joined the First Presbyterian Church in Myrtle Beach. When not on the golf course, he focused his leadership skills as President of the Covenant Towers HOA. In addition to his wife and parents, Bill was predeceased by his brothers, Bernard, Henry and Richard, and his most treasured sister, V. Patricia Lynch. He is survived by his brother, Raymond Carpenter and his wife Carol, of Rocky Hill, CT. , and his children, Janice Cyr (Damase) of Myrtle Beach, SC, Donald of Southbury, CT., Randall and his wife Trina of Kernersville, NC, family members Patricia and Laura, as well as 14 grandchildren, 13 greatgrandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at a future date. McMillan-Small Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. For on-line condolences and guest book please visit www.msfh.net. Donations in Bill's name may be made to The Masonic Charity Foundation of CT., The , or The First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach.
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 12, 2020
