1/
William Collins
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William F. Collins, Jr.
Myrtle Beach
William "Bill" Fuller Collins, Jr., 52, died on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
Mr. Collins was born on November 21, 1967 to Linda Craig Daniel and William Fuller Collins in Brunswick, GA. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and attending rock concerts. Bill loved to travel and was an avid Duke fan. He will be lovingly remembered by family and friends.
Mr. Collins is survived by his father, William F. Collins of Myrtle Beach; mother, Linda Craig Daniel; son, Seth and daughter, Caitlin.
Services were held previously in NC.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved