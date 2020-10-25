William F. Collins, Jr.

Myrtle Beach

William "Bill" Fuller Collins, Jr., 52, died on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

Mr. Collins was born on November 21, 1967 to Linda Craig Daniel and William Fuller Collins in Brunswick, GA. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and attending rock concerts. Bill loved to travel and was an avid Duke fan. He will be lovingly remembered by family and friends.

Mr. Collins is survived by his father, William F. Collins of Myrtle Beach; mother, Linda Craig Daniel; son, Seth and daughter, Caitlin.

Services were held previously in NC.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store