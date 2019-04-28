William Edward Chrisco
Myrtle Beach
William E. Chrisco, age 66, passed away Saturday April 20, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Chrisco was born in Pinehurst, NC to the late Ollie M. (Lassiter) and Ernest L. Chrisco. He was a United States Marine Corp. drill instructor and an attorney with the Horry County Public Defender's Office prior to retirement. He was preceded in death by his wives Trudy Beaver and Sandra Bak; brothers: Fred, Junior and James Chrisco and his father in laws, Everitt Beaver and Walt Bak.
Mr. Chrisco is survived by his son, Brandon Chrisco of Conway; brother, Floyd (Pamela) Chrisco of OH; sisters: Fonnie (Clarence) Joyner of Sanford, NC, Louise Francis of IN, Maggie Bristoe of Carthage of NC, Ann (James) Black of Myrtle Beach, Emma Yow of Seagrove, NC; granddaughter, Ashley Atwood of Aynor, SC; mother in laws, Irene Beaver and Gene Bak both of Myrtle Beach; and twenty eight nieces and nephews.
A Commital service will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Cross Hill Cemetery in Carthage, NC.
Memorial Donations may be made to Jerome Randall Scholarship Fund at www.therandallfoundation.org or to the Grand Strand Humane society at 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave. Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
