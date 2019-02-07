William Franklin Joyner
North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
William Franklin Joyner passed away Feb. 4, 2019. Born in Pineville, N.C., he was the son of William F. and Lily May Joyner. He is survived by his wife Paula; three sons: Paul (Susan), John and Mike Joyner and one daughter, Penny Joyner Rush (Tim); four grandsons: Grayson, Philip and Nick Joyner, Nick Parks (Lauren); one granddaughter Patterson Joyner; one sister, Mary Shelby; two sisters-in-law: Carolyn (Ken) Sackett and Mott (Jackie) Parker. Bill was a successful lifelong entrepreneur, having owned a restaurant and marina, a construction company and most recently The Wacky Rabbit in Myrtle Beach. He was an accomplished pilot, cyclist, skier and golfer. A private memorial service is planned. Memorials may be made to the .
Published in The Sun News on Feb. 7, 2019