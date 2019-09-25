William "Bill" Frondi
Myrtle Beach
William "Bill" Frondi, formerly of Nanuet, NY, age 91, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 at Embrace Hospice House.
Bill was the son of the late John and Maddelana Frondi. He was a member and longtime usher at St. Andrews Catholic Church, a fourth-degree member of the Knights of Columbus, member of the Sons Of Italy, and the American Legion. Bill enjoyed a long-time career as a teacher.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Rosemarie A. Frondi; sons John Frondi (Patricia) of Nanuet, NY, and Frank Frondi (Candice) of Conway; grandchildren Christopher, Danielle, and, Ryan Frondi, all of Nanuet, NY, Jonathan Lank, Tara Frondi, Nathanial Zittle, and Frank Frondi Jr., all of Conway.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 AM, Friday, September 27, 2019 at St. Andrews Catholic Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew Catholic Church Building Fund, 503 37th Ave. N. Myrtle Beach, SC 29572.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Sun News on Sept. 25, 2019