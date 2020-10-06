William G. Harper

December 20, 1943 - Oct. 3, 2020

Murrells Inlet, SC.

William G. Harper, 76, of Murrells Inlet, SC, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family, Saturday, Oct. 3, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

"Bill", as most knew him, was born December 20, 1943, and grew up in Westfield, NY. He enlisted in the Air Force in August of 1961 and served two tours in Vietnam, earning the Bronze Star Medal his second tour. He left the Air Force in April 1969, however continued to serve as a civil servant with the Federal Aviation Administration. He retired from the FAA with more than 38 years of faithful federal service and spent the following 21 years refining his golf swing, sipping Crown Royal, traveling with his wife Nancy and supporting his local VFW, American Legion, Elks and Moose Lodges, as a lifetime member.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents William and Helen Harper and brothers Edward and Allan Harper.

He is survived by his wife Nancy, son Michael Harper (Jennifer), stepson Oran Dart (Jennifer), grandsons Ryan Harper and Anson Dart, brother Ron Harper (Renie), sister Laura Manzella (Rick), as well as several nieces and nephews. Bill be will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.





