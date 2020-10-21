1/
William Gurkin
1948 - 2020
William H. Gurkin
Myrtle Beach
William H. "Bill" Gurkin, 72, died Monday, October 19, 2020 peacefully at his home. Born September 1, 1948 in Plymouth, NC, son of the late William W. and Dora Inez (Bracey) Gurkin.
Bill was a United States Army Veteran, attended the First Baptist Church in Maxton, NC, and was a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Laurinburg, NC. He also was a Licensed Amateur Radio Operator since 1978 and held the highest class of License, the Amateur Extra Class License. He was retired Unit Director of the NC Vocational Rehabilitation Office in Laurinburg after 34 years.
He is survived by his wife, Anne and his son, William Marcus, both of Myrtle Beach.
Due to COVID concerns, a Private Memorial Service will be held at McMillan-Small Funeral Home.
Send messages to the family at www.msfh.net.



Published in The Sun News on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-7506
843-449-3396
