William H. Gurkin
Myrtle Beach
William H. "Bill" Gurkin, 72, died Monday, October 19, 2020 peacefully at his home. Born September 1, 1948 in Plymouth, NC, son of the late William W. and Dora Inez (Bracey) Gurkin.
Bill was a United States Army Veteran, attended the First Baptist Church in Maxton, NC, and was a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Laurinburg, NC. He also was a Licensed Amateur Radio Operator since 1978 and held the highest class of License, the Amateur Extra Class License. He was retired Unit Director of the NC Vocational Rehabilitation Office in Laurinburg after 34 years.
He is survived by his wife, Anne and his son, William Marcus, both of Myrtle Beach.
Due to COVID concerns, a Private Memorial Service will be held at McMillan-Small Funeral Home.
Send messages to the family at www.msfh.net
.