William G. "Pat" HazenMyrtle Beach, SCWilliam Glass "Pat" Hazen, age 95, passed away Tuesday May 20, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.Mr. Hazen was born December 10, 1924 in Fort Worth, TX a son of the late Willard Glass Hazen and Manor Hoover Hazen. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach and was a longtime member of Parkway Presbyterian Church in Metairie, LA. Pat proudly served his country in the US Navy during WWII. He attended Texas Christian University, and he graduated from the University of Texas at Austin. Pat was a Geophysicist for Gulf Oil and Helis Oil Company in New Orleans. He was a trustee of Austin Theological Seminary and a long time Boy Scout leader. Pat was a lifetime Saints fan. Pat is preceded in death by his wife of 70 years Jean Elizabeth "Betty" Greene Hazen; sister Sue H. Hendrick.Surviving are one son Bill Hazen (Donna) of Conway, one daughter Elizabeth H. Mazurkiewicz (Joe) of Myrtle Beach; four grandchildren Kelly Barco (Ben), Joanna Chavez (Chris), Pete Mazurkiewicz (Lauren) and Leah Mazurkiewicz; five great-grandchildren; and many special friends.The family truly regrets that due to the Coronavirus and CDC regulations a Memorial Service will have to be held at a later date. Please keep the family in your prayers.Memorials may be sent to Lower Cape Fear Hospice Mercy Care, 8216 Devon Court, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 or to First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach Building Fund, P.O. Box 70127, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-0127The family would like to extend a thank you to the wonderful care their father received from Lower Cape Fear Hospice staff and the Homewatch caregivers.Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.