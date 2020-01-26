William "Doc" Henderson, Jr.
March 28, 1976-January 22, 2020
Conway
Mr. William "Doc" Henderson, Jr., 43, of 511B Laurel Street, Conway, SC, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at his home.
Born in Tarboro, NC, Doc was the son of William Leon Henderson, Sr. and the late Charley Causey Wood. He worked as a graphic printer in the silkscreen industry.
Surviving, in addition to his father, are his sister, Carrie Henderson, of Conway; three Uncles: Hank Causey, of Longs, SC, Clifton H. Henderson, III, of Columbia, SC and Bruce Allen Henderson, of Tarboro, NC; and his nephew, Charley Pease and niece, Belle Smith, both of Conway. In addition to his mother, Doc was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Clifton H. Henderson, Jr and Olivia Belle Huff Henderson and his maternal grandparents, Jehu Causey and Frances Edwards Causey.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Friends may visit at the home of his sister, Carrie Henderson, 511 Laurel Street, Conway, SC 29526.
Condolences may be made online at www.cremationservicesdirect.com
Cremation Services Direct of Myrtle Beach (843.651.1194) is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Jan. 26, 2020