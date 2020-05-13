William Henry Montgomery
June 26, 1961 - May 8, 2020
Winston-Salem, NC.
William Henry Montgomery, 58, departed this life on May 8, 2020. A native of Winston-Salem, NC, born under the name Brett Alan Jones, Henry spent most of his adult life in Myrtle Beach. He was employed by Family Kingdom Amusement Park before returning to North Carolina to spend his final days.
He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Stalls of Warsaw, NC, a granddaughter, many nieces and nephews, and three brothers: Craig T. Jones of Washington, GA, Scott P. Jones of Brentwood, TN, and Derek C. Jones of Pfafftown, NC. Henry's family and friends plan to hold a memorial service in Myrtle Beach, but the service is postponed due to the current public health crisis.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society in his honor. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com
June 26, 1961 - May 8, 2020
Winston-Salem, NC.
William Henry Montgomery, 58, departed this life on May 8, 2020. A native of Winston-Salem, NC, born under the name Brett Alan Jones, Henry spent most of his adult life in Myrtle Beach. He was employed by Family Kingdom Amusement Park before returning to North Carolina to spend his final days.
He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Stalls of Warsaw, NC, a granddaughter, many nieces and nephews, and three brothers: Craig T. Jones of Washington, GA, Scott P. Jones of Brentwood, TN, and Derek C. Jones of Pfafftown, NC. Henry's family and friends plan to hold a memorial service in Myrtle Beach, but the service is postponed due to the current public health crisis.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society in his honor. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on May 13, 2020.