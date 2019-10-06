William Holford (1927 - 2019)
  • "To The Holford Family, So sorry to hear of Mr. Holford's..."
    - Evelyn Sellers
William R. Holford
March 05, 1927 - October 04, 2019
Murrells Inlet
William R. Holford, 92, of Murrells Inlet, SC passed away on Friday, October 04, 2019 at his residence. He was born March 05, 1927 in Trenton, NJ.
A celebration of William's life will be held at a later date.
For further family information and online condolences please visit, www.burroughsfh.com
The family has requested that memorial contributions in William's name be made to the American Legion Post 178, 3950 US-17 Business, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Oct. 6, 2019
