William Horace Jordan
October 5, 1941-May 5, 2019
Conway
Mr. William Horace Jordan, 77, husband of Marjorie Lee Jordan, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019.
Born October 5, 1941 in Conway, Mr. Jordan was the son of the late Huey Bland Jordan and the late Theda Roeshell Burnette Jordan. Prior to retirement he served as Director of Power Use with Horry Electric Cooperative for 38 years. He was a former member of the Conway Rotary Club and past president of the Conway Jaycees. Mr. Jordan was a member and former deacon of Jamestown Baptist Church. He was predeceased by his brother, Roger Jordan of Loris.
Survivors include his wife, Marjorie Lee Jordan; his children, Russell Lee Jordan of Conway and Kristi Jordan Biggerstaff (David) of Wake Forest, NC; his grandchildren, Micah Jordan Spatholt (Russell) of Calabash, NC, Gage Jordan (fiancé Autumn Wright) of Conway, Adam Jordan Biggerstaff of Conway, and Brent Biggerstaff of Wake Forest, NC; his great-grandchildren, Waite Spatholt of Calabash, NC and Bladen Lee Jordan of Conway; his brother, Jerry Jordan (Sandra) of Loris; and his sisters, Hilda Edge of Conway, Maxine Tyler (Mitchell) of Conway, Betty Edge (Charles), and Billy Jordan (Wanda), both of Loris.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, officiated by Rev. Jamey Collins and Rev. Robbin King. Entombment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery Mausoleum. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:30PM-2:00PM Wednesday.
Memorial donations may be made to Jamestown Baptist Church Building Fund, 2501 9th Avenue, Conway, SC 29527.
