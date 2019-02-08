William Charles Hrisko, Jr.
Myrtle Beach
William (Bill) Hrisko passed away in his Myrtle Beach, SC home on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. He will be remembered by his family as loving, hard-working, generous, energetic and full of life. Bill is survived by his son, William Ryan Hrisko (wife, Stephanie), his significant other of 18 years, Michele Bell and her daughter Racquel Bell (children, Kingston and Layla), his sister Arlene Hrisko, niece Kandyce Murray (children, Jack and Taylor), and nephew Kenneth Cotton. He will also be dearly missed by his work family at Leonard, Call at Kingston, Inc. Real Estate, where he was the Broker-In-Charge for over 30 years. At his request, no services will be held, but an online memorial has been created by the family at www.tributes.com, where those who knew him are welcomed to leave their memories of Bill. Those wishing to contribute to a memorial can do so by donating to Brookgreen Gardens "in honor of Bill Hrisko".
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-7506
843-449-3396
Published in The Sun News on Feb. 8, 2019