Chapel Hill, NC

William L. Shaffer, 102, died Monday, October 21, 2019 at his home in Chapel Hill, NC.

He was born January 13, 1917 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Clarence Ray and Flora Bass Shaffer. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Betty M. Shaffer and his brother Lionel (Bud) Shaffer and wife, Nelmah; nephews Robert Shaffer and William Shaffer.

Bill started piano lessons at age eight and trumpet lessons at age 11.

In high school he played in orchestra, dance orchestra, and marching band, had a lead role in the Senior class play, was class president his Junior year and president of Student Council his Senior year. Graduated from High School in 1934 Salutatorian of his class.

Bill toured with Ace Brigode and his Virginians (a dance band) during the summer after his Freshman year at Penn State and continued to play in dance bands during his time at Penn State, eventually playing with the Bill Bottorff band.

Bill graduated from Penn State in 1938 with a BS in Electrical Engineering and again in 1940 with an MS in Electrical Engineering.

He worked for Brown Instrument company and then enlisted in the Navy during WWII. During WWII he was trained in electronics and worked with early guided missiles in Washington and in the Pacific on Okinawa.

Bill joined Bell Laboratories after the war and continued working with radar on various military projects. While at Whippany, he met Betty Mocksfield, whom he married. Bill and Betty had three children: Bill, Diane and Don.

The family lived in New Jersey until 1956 when they moved to Burlington, NC.

They lived in Burlington, NC for 9 years until moving to Kwajalein, Marshall Islands in the Pacific. Kwajalein was a missile test site for the Safeguard missile system. Bell Labs was the prime contractor for the Army on this project and Bill was one of the senior Bell Labs employees on the island.

After two years on Kwajalein the family returned to New Jersey and lived in Chatham Township. He worked at Bell Labs at Whippany and then at Murray Hill until his retirement in 1982. The family enjoyed water skiing and snow skiing which Bill took up in his 50's.

He and Betty moved to North Myrtle Beach, SC where they lived for 27 years. He became active in various music-related activities: eleven years with the Swingtime Orchestra, board member of the Coastal Concert Association, principle trumpet for the Long Bay Symphony Orchestra, leader of the TRU-TONES (a 6 piece dance band), active wedding trumpeter, church choir singer, etc. He was so busy with his band business that he eventually abandoned his golf course membership, as he never had time to go play.

Bill moved to Chapel Hill, NC after Betty died in 2009. He kept up his trumpet playing well into his 90s entertaining his fellow assisted living residents on more than one occasion.

The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to the dedicated and loving caregivers who provided round the clock care during Bill's last years of life.

Survivors are son, William A. Shaffer and wife, Laura of Findlay, OH, grandchildren, Rebekah, Jonathan and wife, Michelle, and great grandchild JJ; daughter, Diane M. Shaffer of Chapel Hill, NC, grandchildren Steven Brooks, Kevin and Erin Merritt; son, Donald R. Shaffer and wife, Susan of Chapel Hill, NC, grandchildren Margy and Joe; brother-in-law, Donald W. Mocksfield and wife, Maxine of Temple, TX; niece Linda Hayward of Argyle, TX and nephew Richard Mocksfield of Midland, TX; niece Nancy Shaffer of Lake Monticello, VA.

Bill's ashes will be scattered in the sea at a future date. Memorials may be made to the .

