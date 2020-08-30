1/1
William McGinnelly
1940 - 2020
William J. McGinnelly
December 18, 1940 - August 27, 2020
Myrtle Beach
William J. McGinnelly, 79, of Myrtle Beach, SC and formerly of Milford, CT entered into eternal rest on August 27, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 18, 1940 in County Mayo, Ireland.
Bill was a kind soul who was loved by many. His wit and humor could be matched by no one. He loved his family, especially his loyal dog Sadie Mae. He also held a special place in his heart for his former son-in-law Joe Brzoska. Bill served in the United States Army and was a champion boxer while he was in the military. He was also a 4th degree Knight of Columbus and worked for the railroad for 38 years.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Joan McGinnelly; his four daughters Donna McGinnelly of Wallingford, CT, JoAnne McGinnelly of Myrtle Beach, Kelly Brzoska of Myrtle Beach and Michelle (Zack) Kirst of Longs, SC. He is also survived by his 6 grandchildren; Allison Poland, Stephanie McGinnelly, Jennifer and Joseph Brzoska, Ronan and Deacon Kirst; and 6 great-grandchildren Kaiyah, Corban, Kennadi, Jahsalyn, Keirra and Maximos.
A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, September 2 at 10 AM at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 1100 8th Ave. N., North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582.


Published in The Sun News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
August 29, 2020
Up. Mayo. We both worked the Railroad. I’m American born,but lived in Leitrim as a teen. It was a joy to talk to him when we crossed paths on our different shifts!!!! R.I.P.
Sean Scollan
Coworker
August 29, 2020
We are deeply and sincerely sorry for the loss of your husband/father& grandfather. You will all be in our thoughts & prayers . RIP Billy
Margaret & Anthony Simmons
Friend
August 29, 2020
No words can truly express my sincere condolences to the family. I met Mr. McGinnelly through this granddaughter - and everytime I've met him - he always greeted me with the utmost respect and love. We frequently had the pleasure to discuss the strengths of Horry County and the overall Government and I loved to just be in his presence as well as with his wife! My sincere condolences to all who knew and were touched by him. May the peace of God give you peace and bring back fond memories in the days to come.
Kendall Brown
Acquaintance
August 29, 2020
Allison and family- I’m so sorry for the loss of your Pop. I know how special he was from all the time you talked of him. Sending you all a big hug and prayers.
Joanne cretella
Friend
August 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sandra & James Cuzio
Friend
August 29, 2020
August 29, 2020
My prayers are with the family Billy was a great man I have a lot of good memories being around him may god bless you all at this time and I’m sorry for the lost he’ll never be forgotten take of yourselves.
William Sessoms
Friend
August 29, 2020
My heart goes out to the family.Billy was a great man I enjoyed getting to know him my prayers are with you all take care of yourselves.
William
Friend
August 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
David A Vieira
Coworker
August 28, 2020
I only met Mr. McGinnelly a few times, although I felt like I knew him through Michelle. She loved her daddy and spoke of him so often I felt like I had known him my whole life. He was kind, sweet, charming and funny with a mischievous twinkle in his eye. Michelle, Donna and family I am so sorry for your loss. This is one you will have to get around instead of get over. I am praying for you all to have the strength to do so. May you be comforted by your memories and the knowledge that you will be reunited.
Love to all, especially my Molly.
Lauri
Lauri Doss
Friend
August 28, 2020
My husband and I only had a hand-full encounters with Bill, after being long time friends with his daughter Michelle.
We met him for the first time at michelle and zack’s wedding. He was the life of the party to us. He had us glued to his stories of the railroad and his passion for it. The longer we talked to him the more he shared about his amazing life. We could’ve stood there at that cocktail table with him for days, just listening to his humor, stories, and love for his family. As the time went on and babies had birthdays, we were fortunate enough to have more encounters with bill. Surrounded by his grands and great-grands seemed to make him 25 years old again. In such a short time, we learned his zest for life and his die-hard love for Ireland and his heritage. I feel so blessed for my my friendship with Michelle, and for that , the blessing of getting to know her father, even if it just was for a short time. I learned a lot from him in that short time. My condolences for Michelle and her mom and sisters. Your father was a hell of a guy and he will be missed by anyone who had the opportunity to enjoy his spirit.
Jen Thomas
Friend
August 28, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Stanley & Rochelle Edmonds
Friend
