William O. Scales
North Myrtle Beach
William Odell Scales, 74, died May 22, 2019 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
Born on September 12, 1944 in Greensboro, NC, he was the son of the late Robert H. and Dorothy T. Moore Scales.
Mr. Scales is survived by his wife of 52 years, Shirley Ann Clark Scales; son, William Shane Scales; and sister, Maxie Hite (Tommy).
A memorial service, with military honors, will be held at 11 am on Saturday, June 15, 2019 in Lee Funeral Home Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Camp Kemo, P.O. Box 1116, Little River, SC 29566.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on June 9, 2019