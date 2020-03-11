Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Ramsey. View Sign Service Information McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory 910 67th Ave North Myrtle Beach , SC 29572-7506 (843)-449-3396 Send Flowers Notice

William D. Ramsey

December 24, 1930 - March 7, 2020

Myrtle Beach, SC

MSG William (Bill) David Ramsey (USA-Ret.), 89, formerly of Hagerstown, MD and a resident of Myrtle Beach, SC, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Embrace Hospice House in Myrtle Beach, SC.

Born December 24, 1930, in Norristown, PA he was the son of the late William R. and Florence V. Ramsey and was raised in West Conshohocken, PA. He was the husband of the late Ingeborg R. Ramsey (nee Schwemmer).

Mr. Ramsey began his Army career in 1948 as an enlisted Infantry Soldier with the 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division. In 1954, he retrained as an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technician, where he served until his retirement in 1969. Mr. Ramsey served a tour in Beirut, Lebanon during the 1958 Lebanon Crises. He also served a tour in Vietnam between September 1967 and September 1968 as well as several assignments to Germany during his military career. In 1964, Mr. Ramsey was the senior NCO and led the 28th Ordinance Detachment EOD Team which responded to the crash of a B-52 strategic bomber laden with two nuclear bombs on Savage Mountain, MD.

Ramsey's military awards include the Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Good Conduct Medal w/Silver Clasp and Master Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Badge.

After retiring from the Army, Mr. Ramsey began a 23-year career with the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office in 1971 to start up the first Bomb Disposal Squad in the state of MD. He was appointed to the MD Governor's Council of Explosive Engineers during which time he was instrumental in developing the first regulations and licensing procedures for explosive blasters in MD. Mr. Ramsey worked as a Deputy State Fire Marshal until his retirement in 1994.

He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1936, American Legion Post 42, and Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 88, all in Hagerstown, MD. He was also a member of St. Philip Lutheran Church in Myrtle Beach, SC.

He was a member of Masonic Lodge Number 262, Orrstown, PA, and a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason. Mr. Ramsey was a Distinguished Member of the 16th Infantry Regiment Association, and a member and Past Commander of the National Explosive Ordnance Disposal Association (NATEODA).

Surviving are his son William A. Ramsey and his wife Suzanne of Aliso Viejo, CA; son COL David N. Ramsey (USA-Ret.) and his wife Sharon of Myrtle Beach; daughter Vivian F. Ramsey-Boswell of Myrtle Beach; and eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his wife Ingeborg; son SFC Edwin Charles Ramsey (USA-Ret.) and daughter-in-law Donna Ramsey (nee Mellott).

A Visitation with family members and friends will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, March 14, 2020, at McMillan-Small Funeral Home, 910 67th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29572, with a Memorial Service to follow at 12:00 PM with Pastor Jason Lee officiating. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery with military honors at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Philip Lutheran Church, 6200 N. Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572.





