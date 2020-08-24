1/1
William Rex
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" John Rex
June 28, 1941 - August 22, 2020
Myrtle Beach
William "Bill" John Rex, 79, passed away Saturday August 22, 2020 at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. He was born on June 28, 1941 in Flint, Michigan to the late William John Rex & Marian Burke Rex.
Along with his parents, Bill is reunited in passing with his grandson, Cameron Rex; sisters, Mariah Bowles and Barbara Weaver; and his brother, Lewis Rex.
Bill proudly served his country in the United States Army. Following his honorable discharge, Bill went to work as a carpenter for many years. He was a hardworking man with a heart of gold who worked for the Sea Mist for over 20 years. When Bill wasn't tinkering with his many projects, he loved woodworking, and vacationing with his family in their motorhome. Even up until his passing, Bill still found peace in making cabinets. Above all else, Bill loved his family with his whole heart. He truly relished spending time with his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and making memories with his loved ones. Bill will be deeply missed, but remembered for his hardworking ethic, woodworking talents, and love for his family.
Left to cherish Bill's memory are his beloved wife, Maxine (Fornicola) Rex of Myrtle Beach, SC; three sons, Keith Rex and his wife Tammy of Surfside Beach, SC, Bill Rex and his wife Michelle of Myrtle Beach, SC, and John Sharpe and his wife Kristy of Fenton, MI; two daughters, Lori Loiacono and her husband Tony of Bonsall, CA and Vicki Young and her husband Mark of Pawleys Island, SC; fifteen grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins; a large loving extended family and many supportive friends and neighbors.
The family will greet friends in celebration of Bill's life on Wednesday August 26, 2020 at Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Highway, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 from 6:00PM until 8:00PM.
To view this obituary online or to offer words of comfort through the online guest book, kindly visit the funeral home website at, www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services (843-651-1440) is honored to assist the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Celebration of Life
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Burroughs Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 23, 2020
Comfort Planter
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Linda Hopper
August 23, 2020
Sorry to hear my condolences
Bob parton
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved