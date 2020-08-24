William "Bill" John Rex
June 28, 1941 - August 22, 2020
Myrtle Beach
William "Bill" John Rex, 79, passed away Saturday August 22, 2020 at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. He was born on June 28, 1941 in Flint, Michigan to the late William John Rex & Marian Burke Rex.
Along with his parents, Bill is reunited in passing with his grandson, Cameron Rex; sisters, Mariah Bowles and Barbara Weaver; and his brother, Lewis Rex.
Bill proudly served his country in the United States Army. Following his honorable discharge, Bill went to work as a carpenter for many years. He was a hardworking man with a heart of gold who worked for the Sea Mist for over 20 years. When Bill wasn't tinkering with his many projects, he loved woodworking, and vacationing with his family in their motorhome. Even up until his passing, Bill still found peace in making cabinets. Above all else, Bill loved his family with his whole heart. He truly relished spending time with his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and making memories with his loved ones. Bill will be deeply missed, but remembered for his hardworking ethic, woodworking talents, and love for his family.
Left to cherish Bill's memory are his beloved wife, Maxine (Fornicola) Rex of Myrtle Beach, SC; three sons, Keith Rex and his wife Tammy of Surfside Beach, SC, Bill Rex and his wife Michelle of Myrtle Beach, SC, and John Sharpe and his wife Kristy of Fenton, MI; two daughters, Lori Loiacono and her husband Tony of Bonsall, CA and Vicki Young and her husband Mark of Pawleys Island, SC; fifteen grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins; a large loving extended family and many supportive friends and neighbors.
The family will greet friends in celebration of Bill's life on Wednesday August 26, 2020 at Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Highway, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 from 6:00PM until 8:00PM.
