William Rhodes Forrest
October 1, 1937 - November 9, 2020
Murrells Inlet, South Carolina - Rhodes Forrest, 83, of Murrells Inlet and Summerville, SC, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020. Born in Darlington, SC, he was the son of the late Guy and Evelyn Forrest.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Julia Forrest, and daughter, Leigh Forrest Davis.
Survivors include his loving son, William "Will" Forrest and his wife, Karen of Goose Creek; stepchildren, CJ, Winnie; grandchildren, Bryant, Adam, Julia; great-grandchildren, Chase, Brooke, Shane, Mia and Adam.
A Celebration of the Life of Rhodes Forrest will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Highway, Murrells Inlet, SC, 29576.
Please share condolences and memories at www.burroughsfh.com
.
Arrangements are under the care of Burroughs Funeral Home.