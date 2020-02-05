William Frederick Sayre
Murrells Inlet
William "Bill" Frederick Sayre Jr. went to join our Lord and Savior on January 29, 2020, after a long battle with heart, liver, and kidney disease. Bill was born on January 8, 1944, in North Plan Field, NJ. As a child he enjoyed baseball, and later, as a teen became an avid drag race car driver. He spent his summers on the New Jersey Shore where he enjoyed boating, owning his first boat when he was just 8 years old. He was co-owner of The Watchung View Inn, a family-owned business in Bridgewater NJ, for over 35 years. In 1989, Bill relocated to Murrells Inlet SC where he owned and operated Bill's Maintenance and Landscaping, LLC. He continued his love of boating and inshore-offshore fishing. He was a long time member of the Grand Strand Saltwater Anglers Association, and Loyal Order of the Moose in Surfside Beach, SC. Those who knew him will remember him as a soft spoken friend who was always willing to help when needed. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William F Sayre, Sr. and Annabelle (Barrows), and a sister, Ethel Ann Stokes. He is survived by his loving wife, Tammy (Smith), two sons, William J Sayre of Redondo Beach, CA, Bryan C Sayre (wife, Courtney), of Humboldt County, CA, and a brother, George Sayre (wife, Doris) of Rockland, MA, and two grandchildren, William J Sayre, Jr, and Rylee Jade Sayre. A Celebration of Life will be held on February 15, 2020, from 1-5 PM, at the family home, 575 Old Field Road, Murrells Inlet, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St Jude Children's research Hospital at stjude.org
Published in The Sun News on Feb. 5, 2020