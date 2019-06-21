William C. Schweitzer Sr.
Pittsburgh, PA
On June 20, 2019, William C. Schweitzer, age 86, of McCandless, formerly of the North Side; father of Kathleen Styche, William C. (Michelle) Schweitzer Jr., Barbara (Greg) Bartlett & Patricia (Greg) Matheny; grandfather of Michael (Kati Hazlett) Styche, Daniel Jr., Ethan & Colin Styche, Shelby, Caresse & Zoe Schweitzer, Brock & Zach Bartlett, Quintin, Ian & Calvin Matheny; great-grandfather of Jaylyn & Peyton Styche; Bill was a Veteran of the Korean war and graduated Perry High School in the class of 1951. He worked in sales for Bell PA for 33 years and AT&T for 8 years. Friends received Sunday, June 23, from 2 - 4 & 7- 9 pm at Simons Funeral Home, Inc., 7720 Perry Highway, where a Funeral Service will be held on Monday, 10:00 am. www.simonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Sun News on June 21, 2019