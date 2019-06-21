William Schweitzer (1933 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Schweitzer.
Service Information
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA
15237
(412)-367-3100
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

William C. Schweitzer Sr.
Pittsburgh, PA
On June 20, 2019, William C. Schweitzer, age 86, of McCandless, formerly of the North Side; father of Kathleen Styche, William C. (Michelle) Schweitzer Jr., Barbara (Greg) Bartlett & Patricia (Greg) Matheny; grandfather of Michael (Kati Hazlett) Styche, Daniel Jr., Ethan & Colin Styche, Shelby, Caresse & Zoe Schweitzer, Brock & Zach Bartlett, Quintin, Ian & Calvin Matheny; great-grandfather of Jaylyn & Peyton Styche; Bill was a Veteran of the Korean war and graduated Perry High School in the class of 1951. He worked in sales for Bell PA for 33 years and AT&T for 8 years. Friends received Sunday, June 23, from 2 - 4 & 7- 9 pm at Simons Funeral Home, Inc., 7720 Perry Highway, where a Funeral Service will be held on Monday, 10:00 am. www.simonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Sun News on June 21, 2019
bullet World War II bullet Korean War
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.