Mr. William (Bill) Benjamin Singleton
March 19, 1939 - May 08, 2020
Apopka, Florida
William Benjamin Singleton, affectionally known as Bill, Billy, Pop and Moose by his family and friends, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at his home in Apopka, FL lovingly surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of his life for his family and his many friends, in Apopka, date and location to be announced.
The family will honor Bills wishes, by bringing his ashes home to his beloved Mrytle Beach, South Carolina, to be interred in the family plot along side those he loved who preceded him in death.
In lieu of flowers please make donation to;
AdventHealth Hospice Central Florida
480 West Central Parkway
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Services Entrusted to Loomis Family Funeral Home, 407-880-1007, www.loomisfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Sun News on May 15, 2020.