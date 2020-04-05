William Snyder (1930 - 2020)
William "Bill" E. Snyder, Jr.
January 22,1930-April 1, 2020
Murrells Inlet
William "Bill" E. Snyder, Jr., passed away on April 1, 2020, while at home under Hospice care.
A memorial service will be held in the near future, after the COVID-19 virus is no longer a threat.
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 5, 2020
