William Michael White
June 18, 1943 - July 28, 2019
Conway
William Michael White, 76, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Conway Medical Center. He was born June 18, 1943 in Gloversville, NY, a son of the late John and Mary Shields White.
William retired from UPS in Albany, New York and moved to SC in 2003. He continued his driving career, driving dump trucks.
Mr. White is survived by his wife of twenty-nine years, Cynthia "Cindi" Estep White; children, John White and Christine Akowicz both of NY; grandchildren, Mitchell, Connor and Katelyn Akowicz.
The family will receive friends at Watson Funeral Services, Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 12 noon until 2pm.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 Hwy 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on July 30, 2019