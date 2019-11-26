William Durham "Windy" Windham
May 1, 1935 - November 24, 2019
Pawleys Island
William Durham "Windy" Windham, 84, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Sunday November 24, 2019 at his home in Pawleys Island, South Carolina. He was the loving husband of Mrs. Judy (Hayes) Windham, for 58 years.
A Celebration of Windy's life will be held on Wednesday November 27, 2019 at 11:00AM at Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Highway, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576. The family will greet friends after the service, until 1:00PM.
To view the full obituary, visit, www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.
Published in The Sun News on Nov. 26, 2019